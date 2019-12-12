UrduPoint.com
Govt To Set An Example Against Those Who Tried To Take Law Into Their Hands.: Punjab Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:40 AM

Govt to set an example against those who tried to take law into their hands.: Punjab Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Thursday said government would not to spare the lawyers involved in yesterday'(Wednesday) attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and the government would set an example for those who tried to take the law into their own hands.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government cannot allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. Those who tried to, will be held accountable soon.

Police has registered an FIR against almost 250 lawyers who on Wednesday attacked government-run Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

He said we will identified all those black sheep in lawyers' department who were involved in the recent inhuman act, adding, through electronic media footage we will point out all.

Chohan said that the government will register an FIRs against all those who were responsible for the violence and give them exemplary punishments.

Replying to a Question, he said, I was instructed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar from Islamabad to visit the hospital and play a mediatory role between the two sides.

He said Imran Khan would never tolerate the lawlessness in the country at any costs and he ordered for strict action against all negative elements who involved.

To another query, he said we will take all positive leadership of Lawyers on board to take further steps against culprits.

The minister said that the lawyers should realize their mistake.

He also appealed the doctors to keep emergencies of the hospitals open as it wasn't a mistake of the patients.

"Chohan said that the government will compensate the heirs of the "martyred patients" and doctors who faced material losses such as vehicular damage.

