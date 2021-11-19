UrduPoint.com

Govt To Set Up An Independent Commission In Consultation With Journalist Community:Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:28 PM

Govt to set up an independent Commission in consultation with journalist community:Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the government would set up an Independent Commission after holding comprehensive consultations with journalist community and media houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the government would set up an Independent Commission after holding comprehensive consultations with journalist community and media houses.

In a tweet, he said, the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bills, 2021 would provide protection to journalists and media professionals.

The PTI government has fulfilled another promise made during its election campaign.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Media Government

Recent Stories

Cuba Wants to Expand Energy Cooperation With EAEU ..

Cuba Wants to Expand Energy Cooperation With EAEU - Prime Minister

46 seconds ago
 AVLC arrests five including father, sons involved ..

AVLC arrests five including father, sons involved in auto-thefts

47 seconds ago
 Govt going to establish seven new educational inst ..

Govt going to establish seven new educational institutions in Islamabad: Ali Muh ..

49 seconds ago
 Two suspected dacoits held after encounter

Two suspected dacoits held after encounter

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner vows to clear city of pollution

Commissioner vows to clear city of pollution

4 minutes ago
 Govt extends relief to public by reducing sales ta ..

Govt extends relief to public by reducing sales tax on petrol, says Nadeem Qures ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.