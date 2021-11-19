Govt to set up an independent Commission in consultation with journalist community:Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the government would set up an Independent Commission after holding comprehensive consultations with journalist community and media houses

In a tweet, he said, the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bills, 2021 would provide protection to journalists and media professionals.

The PTI government has fulfilled another promise made during its election campaign.