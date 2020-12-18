UrduPoint.com
Govt To Set Up Arabic Language Centres At Colleges, Universities: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 08:51 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday said that Arabic Language Centres were being established across Pakistan for imparting Arabic among to country's youth

Talking to media, he said the Arabic language know how would help understanding the real spirit of islam and teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah.

The government would establish Arabic Language Centers at universities and colleges.

Steps were also being taken to promote Arabic language at private sector universities.

Ashrafi stated that PhD on Seerat-e-Mustafa Mohammed (S.A.W) is also being started at various universities in the country with publication of Seerat literature at respective universities all over the country.

He said PTI government wanted to invite opposition leadership to come forward and make joint endeavours with the Government to eliminate the menace of extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence and corruption from the country to strengthen Pakistan.

