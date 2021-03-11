Govt to set up Community projects to provide electricity in Balochistan: Chairman NEPRA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Touseef Farooq has informed that community projects will be set up in different parts of Balochistan to provide electricity to the people at their nearest.

Around 30 percent of the population of the country are still deprived of the facility of electricity and efforts are being made to set up state of the art grid system, transmission lines and other power distribution technologies so that electricity could be made available in every nook and corner of the country, he said.

The Chairman NEPRA stated this while addressing the faculty and students of Electrical Engineering Department of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro on Thursday.

According to a university spokesman, the Chairman NEPRA said that wrong decisions which were made in the past had increased the power tariff however efforts are under way to ensure power generation with cheap rates with effective planning and utilization of local resources so that the people of the country could take sigh of relief.

Besides, efforts are also being made to generate power through alternate resources, he added.

He underlined the need of bridging the gap between academia and industry adding that it will open new vistas as well as job opportunities for graduates.

The Chairman NEPRA informed that he held a meeting with the management of K-Electric while meetings with the management of HESCO and SEPCO are scheduled tomorrow aimed to resolve the issues being faced by the people of the province.

On suggestion of the Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, the Chairman NEPRA assured grant of internship to the university students in HESCO, SEPCO and Windmills Power Companies of Jhampeer.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor in his welcome address highlighted the efforts being made by the university management for provision of quality education and research to university students, Among others, Member NEPRA Balochistan Rehmatullah Baloch, Member NEPRA Sindh Rafiq Ahmed Shaikh and Prof. Dr. Bhawani Shankar Choudhry were also present on the occasion.