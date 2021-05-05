UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Set-up Complaints Redressal Cell To Address Minorities' Issue: Wazirzada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Govt to set-up Complaints Redressal Cell to address minorities' issue: Wazirzada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada Wednesday said that the Department of Minority Affairs will be fully digitized, while a Complaints Redressal Cell (CRC) will also be set up to address the grievances of the minority community.

He said this while presiding a review meeting on minority affairs in his office. During the meeting, all the schemes were reviewed in detail.

Detailed briefings were also given on grant-in-aid, dowry funds and scholarships for the minority community.

The meeting also discussed the constructions and renovation of Churches, Gurdwaras and other places of worship for the minority community in the province. It was informed that plans for the construction of places of worship were in the final stages of completion.

It was further informed that the ongoing schemes would be completed by June this year.

On the occasion, Wazirzada said that digitization would make it possible to eliminate all the problems of the minority community. He further said that all the affairs will be run online on the website of the department, in which information about schemes, dowry grants, marriage grants, Rozgar schemes, housing schemes etc for the minority community will be provided online.

Wazir zada said that with the establishment of Complaint Redressal Cell minority community will be able to lodge any grievance and complaint while the department will also be able to take timely action to resolve it.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Minority Marriage Costa Rican Colon June All Housing

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

24 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

42 minutes ago

PA panel decides to inspect small hydel projects

4 minutes ago

World urged to set up int'l medical corridor for K ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysia tightens curbs in capital as virus cases ..

5 minutes ago

Russia adds 7,975 COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.