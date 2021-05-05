Govt to set-up Complaints Redressal Cell to address minorities' issue: Wazirzada

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada Wednesday said that the Department of Minority Affairs will be fully digitized, while a Complaints Redressal Cell (CRC) will also be set up to address the grievances of the minority community.

He said this while presiding a review meeting on minority affairs in his office. During the meeting, all the schemes were reviewed in detail.

Detailed briefings were also given on grant-in-aid, dowry funds and scholarships for the minority community.

The meeting also discussed the constructions and renovation of Churches, Gurdwaras and other places of worship for the minority community in the province. It was informed that plans for the construction of places of worship were in the final stages of completion.

It was further informed that the ongoing schemes would be completed by June this year.

On the occasion, Wazirzada said that digitization would make it possible to eliminate all the problems of the minority community. He further said that all the affairs will be run online on the website of the department, in which information about schemes, dowry grants, marriage grants, Rozgar schemes, housing schemes etc for the minority community will be provided online.

Wazir zada said that with the establishment of Complaint Redressal Cell minority community will be able to lodge any grievance and complaint while the department will also be able to take timely action to resolve it.