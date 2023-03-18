UrduPoint.com

Govt To Set Up Drug Rehab Centres In Big Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Govt to set up drug rehab centres in big cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has decided to establish model centres in major cities for rehabilitation of drug-addicts and issued instructions to all divisional commissioners in this regard.

The Punjab chief secretary issued the instructions at a meeting, which was attended by the additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of relevant departments including Education, Health, Excise, Social Welfare, the director Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and officials concerned. All the divisional commissioners participated via video-link.

The chief secretary directed that a management model be developed to run these centers and all relevant departments including Social Welfare, education and Health should work together for the purpose.

The meeting also reviewed measures to prevent drug use in educational institutions. The chief secretary ordered the officers to continue health profiling of students in educational institutions and devise an action plan with the help of the obtained data.

The chief secretary said that there is need to increase awareness about the harms of drugs, adding that Imams of mosques and elders of the area can play an important role on this count. He also issued instructions to the Excise Department to enhance coordination with the ANF for crackdown on drug mafia.

