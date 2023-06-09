UrduPoint.com

Govt To Set Up Export Council Of Pakistan To Enhance Export: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday announced that the government has decided to establish the "Export Council of Pakistan" to enhance export and trade in the Federal Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday announced that the government has decided to establish the "Export Council of Pakistan" to enhance export and trade in the Federal Budget 2023-24.

The finance minister made these remarks while presenting the fiscal Budget 2023-24 here at the National Assembly.

Senator Dar said the Export Council of Pakistan would convene its meeting every month under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to make decisions regarding increasing exports of the country.

He said the Export Facilitation Scheme had already been constituted that was aimed to facilitate the exporters.

Dar said the domestic purchase of minerals and metals through online markets had been exempted from sales tax.

Ishaq Dar informed the minimum tax on all the listed companies had been decreased from 2.1 per cent to 1 per cent to facilitate the exporters.

For the promotion and projection of the textile industry, he said the government had diminished the five per cent regulatory duty on the foreign manufacturing of synthetic filament yarn.

