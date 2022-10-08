Govt to set up first-ever autism center in Islamabad: Patel

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Saturday announced that the federal government is going to set up the country's first-ever national program for children who are suffering from autism and mental illness.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, under the direction of Abdul Qadir Patel, the ministry of health Ministry will also establish the first autism center for mentally disordered children in Islamabad.

Abdul Qadir Patel said Health Ministry will help in building up centers for children suffering from autism and mental disorders in all four provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that a state-of-the-art center will provide both treatment and education to autistic children. He added legislation work will also be carried out by Parliament for the protection of children suffering from autism and mental disorders, he added.

He said that data will be collected from a nationwide survey of such children who are suffering from autism and mental disorders.

He added that United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is ready to cooperate with the health ministry for the betterment of autistic and mentally ill children.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qadir Patel acknowledged UNICEF's support for helping flood victims all over the country.

The Country Director of UNICEF Pakistan Abdullah A. Fadil expressed deep sympathies over the current floods in Pakistan and the loss of lives and property and assured that UNICEF would continue its full support for the flood victims in Pakistan.

Qadir Patel said that the ministry in collaboration with the provincial governments is ensuring the provision of basic healthcare facilities to the flood victims.

He said that the restoration work in the flood-affected areas is carried on in full motion added that and an integrated action plan has been created for the complete restoration of the health system.

