Govt To Set Up Learning Centres For Transgenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Govt to set up learning centres for transgenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education & Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has directed Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for setting up of learning centers for Transgender community by utilizing ICT Schools as 2nd shifts.

He directed FDE to also upgrade of Boys school (SSC) to Intermediate College and Girls Intermediate College to the level of Degree College at Shah Allah Ditta.

According to a notification, he made these directions during his visit at Union Council Shah Allah Ditta few days back to monitor the campaign for bringing Out of School Children back to Schools.

The notification further said that the Minister also asked FDE for Installation of Water Filtration Plants in Schools (Rural areas).

However, the establishment of schools at designated / earmarked plots in Sector D-12 was also among his directions.

Above directives are conveyed to quarter(s) concerned for necessary action and be included in Secretary's Task Management System for periodic review, it added.

