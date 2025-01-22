Open Menu

Gov't To Set Up Missing Persons' Tribunal Through Legislation: SC Told

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Gov't to set up missing persons' tribunal through legislation: SC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The additional attorney general on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that the government wanted to set up tribunal through legislation to address the issue of missing persons.

He informed the top court that the government has appointed Justice (reted) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) in replacement of Justice (reted) Javed Iqbal.

The additional attorney general said that a cabinet committee was working on draft for the legislation on the matter to which Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned that much time it would take for legislation.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that the law is already exist according to which enforced disappearance was a crime. He said that we could expect that the government would address the matter soon, adding that we can’t direct the Parliament for legislation.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned that the how many recoveries the commission has made, whether the recovered missing person told that where they have been, he asked.

The Registrar CoIED adopted the stance that the recovered missing person don’t disclose that where they were kept or had been.

Later, the court adjourned hearing for indefinite time.

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

12 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

27 minutes ago
 Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

42 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

42 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

43 minutes ago
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

1 hour ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

2 hours ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

2 hours ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan