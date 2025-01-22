Gov't To Set Up Missing Persons' Tribunal Through Legislation: SC Told
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The additional attorney general on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that the government wanted to set up tribunal through legislation to address the issue of missing persons.
He informed the top court that the government has appointed Justice (reted) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) in replacement of Justice (reted) Javed Iqbal.
The additional attorney general said that a cabinet committee was working on draft for the legislation on the matter to which Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned that much time it would take for legislation.
Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that the law is already exist according to which enforced disappearance was a crime. He said that we could expect that the government would address the matter soon, adding that we can’t direct the Parliament for legislation.
Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned that the how many recoveries the commission has made, whether the recovered missing person told that where they have been, he asked.
The Registrar CoIED adopted the stance that the recovered missing person don’t disclose that where they were kept or had been.
Later, the court adjourned hearing for indefinite time.
