Govt to set up more field hospitals on FWO pattern

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday decided to establish more field hospitals in other cities of the country on the pattern of 250-bed field hospital/quarantine centre set up by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in Rawalpindi.

The meeting was called to discuss the COVID-19 situation. It was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Special Assistant to the the PM (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, PM's Focal Person for COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and senior officials.

Speaking at the meeting, the prime minister emphasized for compiling of correct data and information regarding the coronavirus so as to formulate policy on the basis of correct facts and figures. He especially directed for keeping correct data of those people dying from the coronavirus or other reasons.

He said the government allowed limited business activities in the country keeping in view difficulties of the common man. The people, however, should, ensure following precautionary measures like social distancing, wearing masks at gatherings etc., to contain the spread of COVID-19, he added.

The prime minister, in that regard, directed for running an awareness campaign to sensitize the people about their safety.

Imran Khan said the whole nation paid tribute to the doctors, paramedics and other medical staff for their services to the affected people in the critical time and leading the war from the front.

The media, he said, had also a vital role to counter the challenge of COVID-19. The media was not only providing correct information to the people but it was also playing a role to counter negative and baseless propaganda in that regard, he added.

The prime minister said he would very soon meet the Ulema and take their guidance to formulate guidelines for the holy month of Ramazan.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar briefed the meeting about the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre.

SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Focal Person Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the prime minister about the policy regarding the COVID-19 situation, tracking, testing and quarantine centers.

National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal informed the meeting about the protective measures, particularly provision of protective equipment to the hospitals. He said the third consignment of protective equipment would be dispatched to the provinces on Friday.

The meeting also deliberated upon the policy to stem the spread of coronavirus during the holy month of Ramazan.