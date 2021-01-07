UrduPoint.com
Govt To Set Up Pb Sahulat Bazar Authority: Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

A supplementary meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A supplementary meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Thursday.

It deliberated two agenda items postponed in last day's meeting. The meeting approved the draft law for the formation of Punjab Saholat Bazar Authority.

It was decided to formally convert Punjab Model Bazar Management Company into Punjab Saholat Bazar Authority.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Basharat said that the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazar Authority would make it possible to provide affordable and quality essential commodities to the people.

The committee also completed consultation on the draft of Lahore Central Business District Development Authority Ordinance 2020.

The minister said that the establishment of the Authority would give a new impetus to business development in Lahore.

