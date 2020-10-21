UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Set Up 'Sasta Bazar' Markets In Four Tehsils: DC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:02 PM

Govt to set up 'Sasta Bazar' markets in four Tehsils: DC

As per the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government the district administration was working to set up of Sasta Bazar markets in all four Tehsil of the district, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Moghis Sanaullah here Wednesday

He said the markets would be aimed to provide availability of edible items including vegetables, fruits, chicken and flour on subsidized rates, adding that utility store vans would also be available in various areas of the city.

He was talking to media during his visit to Sasta Bazar in Missile Chowk here.

The DC checked the rate lists of different items and commodities and also talked to citizens about their problems.

The DC expressed resolve to address price hike by holding Sasta Bazars. He urged masses to cooperate with district administration in controlling price artificial price hike by purchasing edible items and other commodities of daily use from Sasta Bazars.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtabad Bharwan, Additional AC-III Amin ul Hassan and Agriculture Officer accompanied the DC.

More Stories From Pakistan

