Govt To Set Up Sex Offenders' Database, Introduce Law For Stringent Punishment: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:25 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government would set up a database to register and track the sex offenders, and introduce legislation within few days for stringent punishment to the rapists and child abusers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government would set up a database to register and track the sex offenders, and introduce legislation within few days for stringent punishment to the rapists and child abusers.

Addressing the Joint Session of the Parliament after passage of requisite bills to remove Pakistan from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), they prime minister said since the heart wrenching motorway rape incident, the government was seriously thinking to bring about a legislation for strict punishment for sex offenders to address the agonies of the rape victims and their families.

The sex offenders, he said, destroyed the lives of victims and also making their families suffer the trauma.

"I was specially thinking what would have happened to the children (of Motorway rape victim)� We all know how much trauma they go through," the prime minister told the ruling and coalition members as the opposition benches already walked out led by Shehbaz Sharif, who was in hot waters for a couple of days after he claimed the credit of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway construction (where the rape incident took place) being oblivious to the sensitivity of the incident and the victim family's trauma.

Explaining the three-tier strategy adopted by the government to curb the rape incidents, the prime minister said as had been experienced worldwide, the sex offenders usually committed the crime repeatedly. Even Abid, the main accused of Motorway incident, was already involved in rape and several other unreported offences but was never given exemplary punishment.

Due to certain reasons, only a small number of rape and child abuse cases were reported, he told the House.

Imran Khan said the government was drafting a bill to make a deterrent and curb the recurrence of such offences that would be introduced within few days.

Moreover, he said, even if the yet-at-large main accused was arrested, his conviction would be a difficult task but the government was striving hard to achieve it by ensuring the witness protection.

