Govt To Settled All Political Matters With Peaceful Negotiations: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:50 AM

Govt to settled all political matters with peaceful negotiations: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Thursday said that no deadlock with opposition parties but government is ready to settled all ongoing political matters with opposition in peaceful negotiation process for the great intrests of the country.

Talking to private news channel , he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership pf prime minister Imran Khan wanted to resolve all country matters through peaceful dialogue with the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other political opposition parties.

He hoped that dialogue would continued between the government and the opposition as it is the beauty of democracy.

Dar also hoped that the issues between both sides would ultimately be resolved through talks.

He said PTI government trying its best to normalize the political situation in the country and the opposition formally began talks with government on the matters of ECP and other state issues and hopefully in coming days everything will be settled through table talks.

He said within few days we will disclosed the name for ECP and where ECP matter is going we will also suggest the Names from Sindh and Baluchistan as well.

Talking about Zardari's health, he said everyone is equal in eyes of law and no one is above of it and government would treat every citizen equally.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government mission will not be successful until we have the same laws for every citizen.

Usman Dar further criticized PML-N, PPP ailing leaders who want politics in Pakistan but when we talked about their health they start hue and cry over health for permission to get treatment in abroad through adopting blackmailing tactics.

We will not interfere in the matters of courts if Zardari get permission, We will definitely would not create any hurdle as well but every citizen would be treated equally according to the law.

Government would consider this health issue of Zardari after the decision of medical board , he added.

"We need to work together for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan", he stressed, adding, national interest will not be compromised at any cost".

To another question, he said government would not accept any unconstitutional and undemocratic demands of opposition but they are ready to accept legitimate demands of opposition.

