Govt To Setup 13 Model Fish Farms In Kurram Tribal District

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) would establish 13 model trout fish farms in Kurram tribal district under the landmark Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Programme worth Rs309.7 billion to utilize its ideal climate condition and cold water reservoirs.

Deputy Director Fisheries Department Muhammad Shafi Marwat told APP that sites for these trout farms were identified and work on feasibility study had been started. He said private sectors would be encouraged to establish trout farms as the department was ready to provide all kinds of technical assistance to fishermen.

He said fish seeds would be stocked in District Kurram water reservoirs and other water bodies, adding stocking would start from next month.

He said carp farming on commercial lines would also be started to take full benefits of this God gifted resource.

He said Fisheries Department's officials would ensure spot inspection of various sites before starting construction work on such farms to make it durable and profit-oriented.

According to the Fisheries Department KP, a model trout hatchery would be established at Siran Valley, Mansehra at cost of Rs88.284 million from where fish stock would be provided to other hatcheries of Hazra division and other parts of the province.

Besides 287 trout fish farms mostly in Malakand and Hazara division are being established with an estimated cost of Rs1286.914 million to fulfill growing seafood requirements.

Under the promotion of trout fish farming projects costing Rs1286.914 million, the Federal government would provide Rs514.766 million while the KP government would contribute Rs772.148 million by 2023.

Under the project, trout villages would be established at Malakand and Hazara divisions with allocation of Rs100 million for the current fiscal year.

These farms are being established in the private sector on a 50:50 basis that means 50 percent would be provided by the government and the remaining by the beneficiary.

The official said that weather condition of Malakand and Hazara division had plenty of cold water reservoirs especially River Swat passing through Kalam and Madian, adding River Punjkora in Dir and River Kunhar in Kaghan, Naran Mansehra district were most suited for trout farming and the project would help provide alternative source of earning besides generating employment opportunities and alleviate poverty.

