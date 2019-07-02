Govt to shift 10,800 southern Punjab schools to solar energy

(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which it was decided to shift 10,800 southern Punjab schools to solar energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which it was decided to shift 10,800 southern Punjab schools to solar energy.

The CM ordered for completing the target by December this year, adding that solar-based electricity will be provided to far-flung areas where transmission lines were not available. People living in the remote areas of Rajanpur, Cholistan, Thal and DG Khan would be provided the facility of solar energy and the government would adopt the off-grid solution to provide electricity to remote villages. He also directed the Energy Department to provide a feasibility report in this regard.

The meeting decided to transfer universities to solar energy in phases. In the first phase, the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore would be shifted to solar energy and other universities would also be shifted gradually.

The CM said that BHUs would be gradually shifted to solar energy and water supply schemes would be run through solar energy as well.

He ordered for expediting the ongoing campaign against electricity thieves and directed the CM task force to continue action for curbing the theft of electricity.

Action would also be initiated against the government officials involved in the theft of electricity, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that great potential of generating solar energy was available in Punjab. Provision of power to schools through solar panels was an important initiative of the government and it should continue at a fast pace because it is an investment for the future of the country. The installation of solar panels will help ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to schools, he added.

The CM was told that three thousand schools have been shifted to solar energy while 32,000 cases had been registered during the last nine months. Thousands of people have also been arrested for stealing electricity in a campaign against the theft of electricity. The secretary energy gave a briefing about the departmental performance, new initiatives and the projects of shifting schools and villages to solar energy.

Chief secretary, secretary energy, head of SMU, MD Punjab Power Development board and others attended the meeting.