Govt to shift imported coal based plants on Thar coal: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that the government has decided to shift imported coal based plant on Thar coal.

It was decided to create a working group between federal and Sindh Governments to determine modalities of provincialization of Hyderabad and Sukkir Electric Supplies Companies (HESCO- SEPCO), said a press release issued here.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with Minister of Energy Sindh Imtiaz Sheikh here.

It is very unfortunate that the inability of previous government to even add 1 Megawatt of electricity in the system has pushed the country into this crisis.

Sindh Energy minister assured full cooperation in Thar power generation.

The Federal Minister reiterated that Allah has blessed Pakistan with Thar coal and we must harness its potential. Reliance on imported fuel for power generation is not sustainable. Further hybrid plants on wind power will also be added.

Federal Secretary power Rashid Langrial, CEO AEDB Shahjahan, Secretary power Sindh, Member Thar coal energy board were present in the meeting.