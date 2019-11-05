Govt to speed up process of ownerships rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis

Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar Tuesday asked the government to speed up the process of provision of ownerships rights to the residents of "Katchi Abadis"

Talking to APP, she said that the process of ownership rights under basic amenities to "Katchi Abadis" was slow thus increasing the number of households, high rate of in-migration from rural to urban areas and from smaller to larger cities also adds to accommodation needs.

She demanded for the Implementation of National Action Policy on "Katchi Abadis 2012", under which "Katchi Abadi" residents were to be given ownership rights.

According to the data of Urban Resource Center, Katchi Abadies had no access to clean water or sanitation facilities.

She further said that after food and clothing, shelter and housing is the third most essential human need of the residents of Katchi Abadis.

She said that although the massive bulldozing of houses seen at "Katchi Abadis" across the country two year ago have slow down, while more isolated cases of evacuation were continued.

The government issued orders for grant of proprietary rights to residents of new "Katchi Abadis" across Punjab. However, the Issue linked to the recognition of other "Abadis" remained pending.

She said the ownership rights to Katchi Abadeis dwellers were being finalized.

She added that All Pakistan Alliance for "Katchi Abdies" staged a protest in Islamabad against the slow implementation of the National Policy on "Katchi Abadis".