Govt To Spend Rs 100 Bn On Uplift Of Merged Districts: Lodhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi Thursday said that a hefty fund of Rs 100 billion would be spent on uplift of the newly merged districts (NMDs) to complete all ongoing development schemes in the region.

He expressed these views while addressing a consultative meeting of the tribal elders of district South Waziristan. The consultation is being held on the special directives of the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Officers of the district administration were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that development of the newly merged district atop the priorities of the PTI government. He said, the government would redress the deprivations of tribesmen and available resources would be utilized to bring them at par with other development districts of the province.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that development schemes including infrastructure development, health, education and employment opportunities related projects would be completed soon in the region.

The provincial minister said that previous rulers have ignored tribal districts and the lack of concentration on their development had left the region backward.

During meeting, the tribal elders highlighted problems of the area and the provincial minister while assuring their resolution said that all problems would be resolved on priority basis.

