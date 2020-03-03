UrduPoint.com
Govt To Spend Rs 27 B On 10BTAP In KP: Secretary Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:14 PM

Secretary Environment, Wildlife and Forests, Shahidullah Khan Tuesday said the government would spend Rs27 billion on plantation of additional one billion trees under 10 billion trees afforestration project (10BTAP) during next four years in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Talking to media after visiting plantation sites at Palai dam in Mohmand tribal district, the secretary said 10BTAP was a mega plantation program of PTI government worth Rs27 billion out of which Rs13.5 billion would be contributed each by Federal and Provincial governments. The programme was aimed to counter challenges of global warming and climate change.

He said plantation on 200 hectares land has already been made in the area and would be extended to other areas of Mohmand district. "Palai dam site would be made a picnic spot with massive plantation that would help promote tourism and generate employment opportunities for local people." The secretary local people would be given preference in afforestraton projects and protection of forest resources in Mohmand distirct.

He said BTAP was a globally recognized project. He said additional one billion trees would be planted in KP including merged areas that would make Mohmand lush green.

DC Mohmand Iftikhar Alam said people of Mohmand district were peaceful and Palai dam's beauty would be enhanced after whopping plantations. He hinted construction of rest house at Palai for facilitation of foreign and domestic tourists.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Ali Gohar Khan said Pakistan had signed agreements with international community for protection of environment and forest resources and BTAP has been launched to counter threats of climate change in line with international commitments.

He said plantation in Mohmand would help purify environment and preserve water resources in the area besides protect fertile soil from erosion and would enhance beauty of the entire area.

