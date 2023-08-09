ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government would spend a total of Rs 377 billion on solarisation of agriculture tube wells across the country.

"As part of the government's revolutionary solarisation project of generating 10,000 MW to replace the costly thermal power, I launched a programme for solarisation of 100,000 tube wells yesterday," he said on his Twitter handle.

He said the solarisation of tube wells would provide cheap electricity to the farmers and boost the domestic agricultural yield, leading to self-sufficiency in food production.

"Our economy can't grow with high power tariffs.

We have to replace the power plants operating on costlier fuel that burdens our people and results in circular debt. The long-term solution lies in tapping our abundant solar & hydel energy resources. Hence, the prioritization of the solarisation project. A total of Rs. 377 billion will be spent on solarisation of tube wells," the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz said other than solar, nuclear and coal power projects, the coalition government had focused its attention on the development of hydropower projects. "We have offered our brotherly country, KSA, to invest in the multipurpose Diamir Basha dam."