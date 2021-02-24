UrduPoint.com
Govt To Spend Rs 440.195 Mln For Constructing Seven Sports Stadiums In District

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab government will spend Rs 440.195 million for the construction of seven sports stadiums in Attock district for promoting sports activities in the area.

District administration sources here on Wednesday said that at the cost of Rs 72.843 million sports stadium will be built at Dhok Fateh near Attock City which would have cricket, football grounds, a basketball court and a pavilion. In Hasanabdal a sports stadium will be built at the cost of Rs 71.829 million, having cricket and football grounds and a pavilion.

In Shakardara Attock a sports stadium at a cost of 72.169 million will be built having cricket and football grounds and a pavilion with floodlights .

A hockey ground along with volleyball court will be built in village Thatha of tehsil Jand at the cost of Rs 64.476 million, Similarly a sports stadium will be built in village Chapri of tehsil Jand having a football ground, a basketball court at the cost of Rs 65.411 million.

A sports stadium will be built in Pindigheb having football ground, volleyball court and a pavilion at the cost of Rs 16.656 million and a cricket ground will be built in Attock along with pavilion and sitting steps for spectators at the cost of Rs 76.811 million. The source said that construction work of these stadiums will be started soon.

