Govt. To Spend Rs20bn On 22 Health Facilities: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said that government would spend Rs. 20 billion to enhance healthcare delivery system in in 22 health facilities including District Headquarters (DHQs) Hospitals.

Addressing Medical Superintendents of Hospitals through video link, he said that steps have been taken to further improve healthcare system adding provisions of quality health facilities to patients was among topmost priorities of government.

He said that hefty allocations have been made for improvement of health system and twenty billion rupees would be spend on 22 health facilities in 20 districts of the province.

The amount would be utilized for renovation of buildings, construction of new blocs and provision of needed equipment.

He also directed hospitals administration to forward proposals to upgrade hospitals after conducting a comprehensive survey.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Health, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Special Secretary Health, Syed Farooq Jamil and Director General Health Services, Dr. Niaz Muhammad.

