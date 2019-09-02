Govt to spend Rs9065mln on plantations under 10BTAP in erstwhile Fata: CCF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :The government would spend around Rs9065 million on plantations related activities in erstwhile Fata to bring its vast lands under forestry cover in 10 billions trees afforstration project (10BTAP) to counter climate change's challenges.

"KP Forest Department will carry out 47 percent plantations activities in erstwhile Fata keeping in view of availability of vast lands to achieve the plantation target of additional one billion saplings under 10BTAP in Khyber Pakthunkhwa by 2023," Niaz Ali Khan, Chief Conservator of Forests-I of the Forest Department KP told APP on Monday.

He said Rs9065 million (33pc) of the total amount would be spent on plantations related activities in erstwhile Fata, and the physical targets allotted to merged areas is 47pc of the total provincial targets.

The chief conservator said BTAP has been extended to erstwhile Fata by the Government with a target of raising of 215,000 hectares (ha) block plantations, 10,000 ha saline and waterlogged, 1200ha plantations on marginalized lands, 90ha Avenue plantations, 6760ha dry land and 3200ga wood lots.

Sowing and dribbling would be carried out over 10,000 ha while 1375ha land would be treated under range lands policy besides 10 watershed areas, adding 4600 forest enclosures would be established besides manmade plantations.

Up till now, he said, 1150ha block plantations, 10ha avenue plantations, 240ha dry land, 1611ha sowing and 0.47million seedlings were freely distributed among farmers, general public and national buildings departments in erstwhile Fata.

As many as 71ha departmental nursery and fruit plants nursery on two hectare and five private nurseries with help of women were established. In Khyber Forest Division, he said the target of setting up of 658 enclosures was achieved.

Plantation on 290hactares out of the set target of 700hactares were achieved besides setting up of departmental nursery on six hectares, raising of1220 enclosures and planting of 9, 34,900 plants in merged areas.

The forests chief said 31, 860 new plantations would be raised out of which 1400 achieved so far in erstwhile Fata, adding sowing and dribbling besides maintenance on 10, 000ha would be made with a cost of Rs807million of which 1611hactares were achieved.

"The first ever Range Management Policy of Pakistan, "REDD+" (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation) strategy and Green Growth Initiative (GGI) were formulated and implemented in KP," he said.

In KP, BTAP was launched in 2014 with a total cost of Rs19.4486 billion out of which Rs14 billion were so far spent to increase forest land and protect soils from further erosion.

"As many as 1208 million plants were added to forest resources over an area of 230,000 hectares besides establishment of 4509 forests enclosures, increasing forest cover of KP to 26.3pc in 2018 from 20.3pc in 2013, registering a record six pc increase in KP's forests," he maintained.

Niaz Ali Khan said forest change detection via interpretation of satellite images through SUPARCO by assessing 1496 enclosures and 2069 afforestation sites were taken under BTAP, reflecting positive change of 60.13pc and 70.81pc respectively.

Keeping in view of BTAP success in KP, he said 10BTAP were launched across the country under which 10billion plants would be planted across Pakistan over next four years.

He said Rs53.907 million collected and deposited to the government treasury during 2018-19, adding Rs717.164 million were collected during the Forest Development Fund (FDF) during 2018-19.

As many as 2060 village development committees and 200 women organizations were formed under KP Community Participatory Rules 2019 for effective management of forestry resources including BTAP and forests enclosures.

The Forests Chief said 412 staff and community members were trained under green Pakistan initiative in nursery raising, plantation and dry afforstration techniques, seed collection etc.

He said 13 people including forest officials sacrificed their lives and six permanently disabled in fighting against forest fires and mafia during BTAP.

Green jobs were provided to more than 500,000 individuals during BTAP in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, he said adding international community like BONN Challenge, World Economic Forum, Govt of Germany, Asian Protected Areas Partnership, COP-21 WWF and IUCN have appreciated and recognized BTAP.