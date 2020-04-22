UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Spends Rs 20 Mln On Awareness Campaign About HR

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Govt to spends Rs 20 mln on awareness campaign about HR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights would spend Rs 20 million for effective awareness programme about human rights across the country, said  DG Muhmmad Arshad said here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said total allocations for the project was Rs 55 million. This project has been developed to create human rights awareness in targeted programme, through print and electronic media.

The main purpose of this campaign was to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and inter-faith harmony to combat religious intolerance for a peaceful society.

To sensitize rural and urban communities for behavioral change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence; to develop communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and PWDs etc,he added.

To disseminate information on human rights in schools, colleges, universities and public & private sector The awareness campaign are the regular phenomena of Ministry of Human Rights  department  which  had  national moral imperative affect of people.

    Keeping this tradition alive, every  year Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department devises three fold plan of human rights day activities at provincial, district level in all districts of Punjab including print and electronic media campaign / coverage for celebrations of International Human Rights Day, 2020  to  raise the momentum of public awareness at the maximum level.

He also said the successful activity with deep rooted affects of all awareness activates conducted by public private partnership also.

He said that the Ministry of Human Rights always tried to promote peace  for the protection and promotion of Human Rights.

Related Topics

Punjab Women Moral Media All Million

Recent Stories

Dana Gas shareholders approve 5.5 fils cash divide ..

12 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 April 2020

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

9 hours ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

9 hours ago

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education studen ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.