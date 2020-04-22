Govt to spends Rs 20 mln on awareness campaign about HR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights would spend Rs 20 million for effective awareness programme about human rights across the country, said DG Muhmmad Arshad said here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said total allocations for the project was Rs 55 million. This project has been developed to create human rights awareness in targeted programme, through print and electronic media.

The main purpose of this campaign was to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and inter-faith harmony to combat religious intolerance for a peaceful society.

To sensitize rural and urban communities for behavioral change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence; to develop communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and PWDs etc,he added.

To disseminate information on human rights in schools, colleges, universities and public & private sector The awareness campaign are the regular phenomena of Ministry of Human Rights department which had national moral imperative affect of people.

Keeping this tradition alive, every year Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department devises three fold plan of human rights day activities at provincial, district level in all districts of Punjab including print and electronic media campaign / coverage for celebrations of International Human Rights Day, 2020 to raise the momentum of public awareness at the maximum level.

He also said the successful activity with deep rooted affects of all awareness activates conducted by public private partnership also.

He said that the Ministry of Human Rights always tried to promote peace for the protection and promotion of Human Rights.