Govt. to stamp out menace of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday said the government would provide all resources to provinces for maintaining law and order and root out the menace of terrorism through effective measures.

Addressing a press conference, he said there would be no cut in the resources of provincial governments and all requirements of law enforcement agencies would be fulfilled.

"Though economic condition is very tough and austerity measures are being taken but the government would not compromise on needs of law enforcement agencies and all resources to be provided to them as per directions of the Prime Minister," he maintained.

During the meeting of the Apex committee, he said that Federal government had assured to provide all resources to the provinces for maintaining law and order.

The minster said that entire nation was standing with the brave and courageous law enforcers who were even sacrificing their lives to eliminate terrorism.

Rana Sana said that one civilian and eight personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and 13 were wounded in a bomb attack in Bolan.

He said that constabulary van was on its way back to Quetta from Sibi when an explosion occurred on the Kambri bridge in the area bordering the Sibi and Kachhi districts.

The minister said that a suicide bomber riding on motorbike rammed into the police van.

He said that wounded personnel had been shifted to hospitals through helicopter and every possible treatment was being given to them.

Regarding comments of Maulana Fazlur Rehman about postponement of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid security concerns, the minister said that his opinion regarding postponement of election was valuable.

However, he said the decision to hold elections was not of the government but of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PDM would hold a meeting to discuss this matter as it seem difficult to run the election campaign in the current situation, he said.

Regarding the possible arrest of Imran Khan, the minister said that things were clear against Imran Khan and he would have to appear before court to face the trial.

He said that PTI leaders including dramatized the situation when Islamabad police team reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan. " If Imran Khan is so much obedient to law, he should appear before the court as per orders," he added.

The minister said the verdict of the court about Imran Khan would be accepted and implemented in case he was acquitted or awarded punishment.

" Imran Khan will have to appear before the court in next hearings otherwise he will be presented there," he maintained.

He said that Imran Khan along with property tycoon looted Rs 50 billion of the national treasury and got registered Al-Qadir Trust of 450 Kanal.

He said that Imran Khan and his spouse were the trustees of this trust while both also minted money through their front lady `Farah Gogi'.

To a question, the minister said the PTI's inapt government ruined the national economy during its three-and-a-half-year tenure and it violated the agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

To a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif criticized their opponents in past but in decent way as he did not believe in misbehaving with others.

To another query about police torture on journalists, the minister said that inquiry report would be presented in court and the decision of court to be respected.