Govt To Start 20 Buses For Female Students, Teachers Of ICT Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Govt to start 20 buses for female students, teachers of ICT Schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has taken an important initiative to solve the problem of transportation for female students and women teachers of the Islamabad Capital Territory Schools.

According to the details, around 20 buses of federal educational institutions will be prepared and put on the roads with the support of the district administration. The female students and teachers of public and private educational institutions will be able to travel for free in these buses operated in the urban and rural areas of the federal capital with the support of the district administration.

These buses reserved for women and girls will be painted pink, it added.

The Ministry of Federal Education has taken this step in view of the increasing dropout rate of girls from schools due to inadequate transport facilities, said the Secretary of Education while talking to Media persons.

He went on to say that in the internal audit, it was found that thirty per cent of the total 385 buses of federal educational institutions have been parked due to unusability.

These buses were not being used due to lack of budget and drivers and for not repairing timely, said the Secretary Education.

In future, women will also be allowed to travel in these vehicles subject to the availability of space, he added.

He further informed that by June 15, these buses will be ready and will start providing services for female students and teachers.

