Govt To Start Conservation Of Kafir Kot Temples Soon: Faisal Amin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday said that KP Directorate of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) will soon start conservation works on historical 'Kafir Kot' Temples located in Dera Ismail Khan, Bilot area.

He visited the historical Temples with Deputy Commissioner D.I.Khan and reviewed preservation plan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that this site was already declared heritage site and taken over by KP DOAM who are planning to start conservation works shortly.

It is worth mentioning here that Kafir Kot is ancient ruins of Hindu temples located in District Dera Ismail Khan.

Kafir Kot consists of the ruins of five temples and the ruins of a large fort protecting the site.

Kafir Kot is often referred to as "Northern Kafir Kot," with the "Southern Kafir Kot" located in the city of Bilot, 35 kilometres to the south.

