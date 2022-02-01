Govt to start country-wide follow-up COVID-19 vaccination drive: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said that 55,000 mobile teams will start vaccination of citizens across the country in the coming two weeks in a follow-up drive

In a media briefing, Dr. Faisal Sultan appealed to the citizens to support these mobile teams as the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective to protect them from medical complications from virus variants.

He said that with the start of this drive many citizens who could not get the vaccine earlier will have now the opportunity to avail this free facility to protect themselves from several medical complications in case of carrying this disease like admission to hospital, oxygen issues, or other health problems.

"Only vaccine can protect you from all such complications. I advise country people to must go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and hospitalization." He recommended the citizens to also go for a booster on completing six months of their second dose of vaccine as per scientific evidence this practice enhances immunity against the virus, he added.

He added these booster shots were also being provided by the government free of cost as like two normal vaccine doses in the country.

He urged citizens to get the maximum benefit of the government's this initiative, which will not only protect them against the new Omicron variant but ensure free from other restrictions due to the increasing number of cases like wearing masks etc.

He said that the only option to avoid carrying this disease and living a normal life was ensuring vaccination.

He said that the vaccination against Covid-19 was continued for the last one year in the country while the government was facing several challenges in fighting against the disease for the last two years.

He said that the government was making sincere efforts to ensure the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccination centers. He said that a large number of citizens have been vaccinated in the country.

He advised citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in offices and markets to prevent the disease.

He said that COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SoPs during the previous waves. He said that the government is seeking full cooperation in adhering to the SoPs.

"We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures. Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places."