Govt to start new survey for correct identification of poor under Ehsaas Program: Officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):The government would soon launch new survey for precise identification of poor people under multifaceted Ehsaas program of PTI Government aimed to alleviate poverty and enhance the socio-economic conditions of an underprivileged segment of the society.

Jan Bahadar, Regional Director, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) stated this while addressing a function of BISP beneficiaries in connection with an International Poverty Eradication Day here at BISP Tehsil Office.

Director BISP Headquarters, Rasheed Noor, Media Officer BISP Jaweria Qazi and other officials of BISP were present on the occasion.

Jan Bahadar said 2019 national socioeconomic registry (NSER) survey would soon be launched to precisely identify the real poor people in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa and merged areas.

Under Ehsaas program, he said, work on 115 policy steps are underway for complete eradication of poverty, elimination of corruption, protection of marginalized and poor, provision of employment opportunities, socioeconomic and human resource development.

To alleviate poverty, the government is focusing on provision of the much needed assistance to poorer, widows, orphans, persons with disabilities, labourers, landless farmers and students.

As per directives of Chairperson BISP Dr Sania Nishtar, he said work on Ehsaas program was underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas with special focus on socio-economic empowerment of poor people through financial assistance under a transparent mechanism.

He said a new Ministry of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation has been raised under which BISP, Pakistan Baitul Mal and others related departments and organizations were brought under its administrative control for quick service delivery to people.

He said an agreement has been signed with Bank AlFalah to bring further improvement in payment process to BISP beneficiaries.

Launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 27, Ehsaas program was a multifaceted program under which BISP, Pakistan Baitul Mall and Poverty Alleviation Fund besides others relevant departments were brought under its administrative control for quick service delivery.

He said poverty would be significantly reduced in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa after completion of Ehsaas program, adding, Amnesty International has praised PTI Govt's flagship Ehsaas program and termed it a landmark pro-poor initiative to eradicate poverty in the country.

The other speakers said around 38.8% of people in Pakistan suffer from poverty in one or other form, and 24.4% do not have enough money to satisfy their basic food and non-food needs.

The speakers said two new social protection programs i.e Kifalat (patronage) and Tahafaz (protection) are being introduced under Ehsaas to help poor and marginalized ones.

Under Kifalat program, financial and digital inclusion would be ensured to around six million women through the one woman one bank account policy.

Under Tahafaz program, one time financial assistance would be provided to poor women against catastrophic events' shocks besides legal assistance to orphans and financial support to all those widows whose children cannot earn.

Kifalat and Tahfaz programs would work under BISP under which around six million poor women would be provided financial assistance.

Under Ehsass program, NGOs would be encouraged for successful implementation of the welfare programs for assistance of orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, transgender, bonded labor and daily wage workers besides construction of Ehsaas homes for 10,000 orphans and shelter homes for shelter less people in different cities of the country in addition to provision of interest free loans to landless farmers.

To provide better health facilities to poor, Insaf Insurance cards would be provided to 3.3 million people in 38 districts of the country besides ensuring universal access to assistive devises i.e wheel chairs, canes sticks etc. in addition to establishment of 20 centers for physically challenged persons.

Increase of labour pension from Rs 5,250 to Rs. 6,500 through Employees Old Age Benefit Institute, biometric payments of pensions and five great Ehsaas homes for senior citizens through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal were momentous step of PTI Government that would make Pakistan a social welfare state.

On this occasion, the beneficiaries women thanked PTI Govt especially BISP administration for the financial assistance and expressed the hope that network of BISP would be increased to bring more people under social safety net.