Open Menu

Govt To Start 'Nigehban Ramazan Package' From Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Govt to start 'Nigehban Ramazan Package' from Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Punjab government's 'Nigehban Ramazan Package' will start on Monday (March 4) from Lahore, and the district administration has prepared lists for distribution of ration.

Following the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the administration has completed preparations for delivering ration to homes under the package, sources told APP.

A meeting was held in the Town Hall here under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore division on Sunday, in which officers from various departments including Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider participated.

The top officials said the process of re-checking the lists was going on, preparations for delivering ration to every deserving person is complete.

On the orders of Punjab C Maryam Nawaz, the district administration is active on the deadline to remove the encroachments completely.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab March Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

19 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

19 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

19 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

19 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

20 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

20 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

20 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

20 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

20 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan