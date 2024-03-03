Govt To Start 'Nigehban Ramazan Package' From Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Punjab government's 'Nigehban Ramazan Package' will start on Monday (March 4) from Lahore, and the district administration has prepared lists for distribution of ration.
Following the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the administration has completed preparations for delivering ration to homes under the package, sources told APP.
A meeting was held in the Town Hall here under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore division on Sunday, in which officers from various departments including Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider participated.
The top officials said the process of re-checking the lists was going on, preparations for delivering ration to every deserving person is complete.
On the orders of Punjab C Maryam Nawaz, the district administration is active on the deadline to remove the encroachments completely.
