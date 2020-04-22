Govt to start Pakistani expats registration for i-voting soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The government was planning to start registration of overseas Pakistanis soon in order to ensure their participation in the upcoming elections through internet-voting (i-voting).

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting which held here under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Baber Awan, said a press release issued here.

The meeting, which took place here to evolve the steps for ensuring provision of the right to vote to the Pakistani expatriates, was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and the senior officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

It was decided during the meeting to start the registration process at the earliest. The overseas Pakistanis could be registered against the submission of their Pakistani Passport and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

The ECP and NADRA were asked to initiate a programme jointly which would ensure the confidential voting for the overseas Pakistanis. Another meeting would be held next week to review implementation on those decisions.