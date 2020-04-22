UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Start Pakistani Expats Registration For I-voting Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:03 PM

Govt to start Pakistani expats registration for i-voting soon

The government was planning to start registration of overseas Pakistanis soon in order to ensure their participation in the upcoming elections through internet-voting (i-voting).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The government was planning to start registration of overseas Pakistanis soon in order to ensure their participation in the upcoming elections through internet-voting (i-voting).

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting which held here under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Baber Awan, said a press release issued here.

The meeting, which took place here to evolve the steps for ensuring provision of the right to vote to the Pakistani expatriates, was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and the senior officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

It was decided during the meeting to start the registration process at the earliest. The overseas Pakistanis could be registered against the submission of their Pakistani Passport and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

The ECP and NADRA were asked to initiate a programme jointly which would ensure the confidential voting for the overseas Pakistanis. Another meeting would be held next week to review implementation on those decisions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles death of Olympian Muhammad ..

2 minutes ago

5 dead, 716 injured in 661 road accidents in Punja ..

2 minutes ago

Fight climate change like coronavirus: UN

2 minutes ago

Anti-coronavirus spray held in bazaars, public pla ..

2 minutes ago

Argentine Health Minister Says Expects COVID-19 Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Task force working to prepare coronavirus vaccine: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.