Govt to start rehabilitation center for women drug addicts soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Social Welfare, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar has said that very soon government would start a rehabilitation center in Peshawar for women drug addicts.

She was chairing a meeting being convened to discuss progress on projects of social welfare department under annual development program.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Social Welfare Farooq Khan, Senior Planning Officer and the relevant officials of the department. Secretary Social Welfare Aneela Durrani participated in the meeting through video link.

The minister said that the facility would be first government level rehabilitation center where only women suffering from drug abuse would be rehabilitated and treated.

The meeting was told that twenty projects are underway under the annual development program for the year 2023-24, seven projects have been stopped due to financial difficulties while thirteen projects have not been approved yet.

It was told that a center of excellence for child autism was created where children suffering from autism are treated and provided counsel while plans are underway to establish Dar ul Aman in different districts of the province.

Caretaker Minister appreciated the performance of the Social Welfare Department said that the government is using all resources to support weak and helpless sections of the society.

