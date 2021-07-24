UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Start Special Corona Vaccination Drive From 26th

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Govt to start special corona vaccination drive from 26th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :On the special instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, it has been decided to launch a special drive for inoculating corona vaccination to the maximum number of citizens in five major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan.

The chief minister directed that special campaign should be started to vaccinate as many as citizens possible. This campaign will be started from 26 July and ended on 10th of August.

According to handout issued here on Saturday, during this special campaign, mobile teams will visit markets and bazaars to vaccinate the shopkeepers as well as citizens. Patients visiting hospitals and their attendants will also be vaccinated.

The chief minister directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to play active and vibrant role for the success of this special campaign and said that he would personally monitor this campaign. He added that with the grace of Allah Almighty and the day and night efforts of the departments concerned as well as with the cooperation of the citizens, government would achieve its target of vaccination.

Usman Buzdar said that vaccination was utmost necessary to stop the spread of the fourth wave of corona, adding that people could protect themselves from corona by getting vaccinated. He also appealed to the people to follow corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Mobile Visit Rawalpindi Gujranwala July August Market From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

2 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

2 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

5 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.