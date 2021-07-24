Govt to start special corona vaccination drive from 26th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :On the special instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, it has been decided to launch a special drive for inoculating corona vaccination to the maximum number of citizens in five major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan.

The chief minister directed that special campaign should be started to vaccinate as many as citizens possible. This campaign will be started from 26 July and ended on 10th of August.

According to handout issued here on Saturday, during this special campaign, mobile teams will visit markets and bazaars to vaccinate the shopkeepers as well as citizens. Patients visiting hospitals and their attendants will also be vaccinated.

The chief minister directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to play active and vibrant role for the success of this special campaign and said that he would personally monitor this campaign. He added that with the grace of Allah Almighty and the day and night efforts of the departments concerned as well as with the cooperation of the citizens, government would achieve its target of vaccination.

Usman Buzdar said that vaccination was utmost necessary to stop the spread of the fourth wave of corona, adding that people could protect themselves from corona by getting vaccinated. He also appealed to the people to follow corona SOPs.