Govt to starts limited flight operation in few days: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said the government would start limited flight operation in the country during few days with adopting all Standard Operating Procedure(SOPs).

Talking to a private news channel, he said tharmal testing would be must for passengers from their boarding and ending of flights.

He said that limited flight operation for Gilgit-Baltistan was already continue.

Replying to a question, he said the Prime Minister had taken all decision regarding lockdown with consensus of all the provinces.

o another question, he said National Accountablity Bureau (NAB) was a independent institution and it was working without any political interference, adding the institution was holding accountability across the board.