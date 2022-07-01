UrduPoint.com

Govt To Stay Till August 2023: Afnan Ullah Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Friday said that the coalition government would complete its tenure and stay till August 2023

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Parliament was the appropriate forum to resolve the political issues and its doors were opened to everyone.

He said the government would not take pressure from any political group.

The senator said Hamza Shehbaz was elected as the chief minister Punjab after getting majority of votes.

Afnan said the constitution always working under defines parameters and would not be applied for someone's like and dislike.

