Govt to stay till August 2023: Afnan Ullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Friday said that the coalition government would complete its tenure and stay till August 2023.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Parliament was the appropriate forum to resolve the political issues and its doors were opened to everyone.

He said the government would not take pressure from any political group.

The senator said Hamza Shehbaz was elected as the chief minister Punjab after getting majority of votes.

Afnan said the Constitution always worked under defined parameters and could not be interpreted or implemented according to someone's like and dislike.