Govt to stop fake mandate in elections through EVMs: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said that the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), during the election process, will close the door of fake mandate forever.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition rejected the EVMs without watching and understanding its functions and performance.

"Opposition parties in a favour to promote fraud and rigging in the electoral process in past." He said, actually, opposition did not want to see free, fair election process because it used to form government with fake mandate.

State Minister said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct free, fair and transparent election.

In this regard, he said that Election Commission had constituted a technical committee to check EVMs performance.

Farrukh alleged that there was a trend of horse trading during Senate elections in the past. But, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government took action in recent Senate election against all those who were involved in obnoxious act.

He said overseas Pakistanis would also be able to participate in elections after EVMs process.