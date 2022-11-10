Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said the government would provide all necessary support to strengthen the National Skills University's (NSU) main and Muridke Campuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said the government would provide all necessary support to strengthen the National Skills University's (NSU) main and Muridke Campuses.

During his visit to the various laboratories of National Skills University Islamabad Campus, he said that university's skills learning laboratories/workshops were of international standards.

Rana Tanveer Hussain interacted with students, faculty, technologists and inquired about their future employability and university collaborations with employers.

He also observed students learning skills by following standard safety procedures.

Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), also joined the workshops tour and briefing session.

According to the Federal Minister, the government organization, mainly the ministries should get their vehicles repaired through NSU-trained personnel. This has multiple benefits of training national youth, economic and reliable repair supervised by world-class technologists, and strengthening the university services programs approved by its Senate.

Later, upon completing his tour of laboratories and workshops, Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a briefing session on issues related to the initiation of classes at the NSU Muridke Campus and the brotherly country Turkey project by the TIKA about the establishment of the hospitality center at the premises of the National Skills University Islamabad.

Of note, it is essential to mention that TIKA works with an approach that involves sharing Turkey's development experience with other countries and relies on an understanding of "cooperation partnership." The Minister was also apprised that Saudi support for the NSU will strengthen Muridke Campus and provide opportunities for youth in that region to excel in skills learning.

Mr. Wasim Ajmal Chaudhary, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, mentioned that Saudi's Government support project for the NSU has been prepared in consultation with the Ministry and discussed at bilateral levels.

Regarding establishing a state-of-the-art hospitality training center by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, the TIKA, the NSU Vice Chancellor, and DG NAVTTC Dr. Khalid briefed the Minister.

It was jointly agreed that the Ministry would nominate the Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad as a focal person to further communicate with TIKA and expedite the project.

The Minister appreciated overall governance matters at the National Skills University Islamabad and the refurbishing of existing skills training machinery.

Before his departure, Rana Tanveer Hussain participated in tree plantation campaign by planting a fig tree.