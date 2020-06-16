Govt to strictly monitor implementation of COVID-19 SOPs : Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that the government would not tolerate violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that the government would not tolerate violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Muhammad said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government and no stone would be left unturned to fulfill the responsibility.

He said the center government is making efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 from the day first, adding, government is increasing its testing capabilities to deal with the challenge of coronavirus.

The SOPs and guidelines issued with the mutual consensus of health experts must be followed strictly in order to create balance between economic activities and controlling spread of this pandemic, he advised.