UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Strictly Monitor Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs : Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:35 PM

Govt to strictly monitor implementation of COVID-19 SOPs : Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that the government would not tolerate violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that the government would not tolerate violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Muhammad said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government and no stone would be left unturned to fulfill the responsibility.

He said the center government is making efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 from the day first, adding, government is increasing its testing capabilities to deal with the challenge of coronavirus.

The SOPs and guidelines issued with the mutual consensus of health experts must be followed strictly in order to create balance between economic activities and controlling spread of this pandemic, he advised.

Related Topics

From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First discovery of Olive Ridley Turtle Nests in UA ..

24 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Kingdom of Morocc ..

34 minutes ago

APICORP estimates US$792bn planned and committed i ..

39 minutes ago

Prices of bread and naan go up in Lahore

41 minutes ago

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

54 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.