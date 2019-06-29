Govt to strictly monitor WhatsApp groups for offensive material

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

All the WhatsApp groups will be strongly monitored and a strict action will be taken against those making vulgar groups and sending links in them.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) The federal government has decided to strictly monitor WhatsApp groups to curb sharing of offensive material.

According to a report published in a local newspaper, every admin will now be responsible for their WhatsApp.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed five teams for every district of Pakistan in this regard.

All the WhatsApp groups will be strongly monitored and a strict action will be taken against those making vulgar groups and sending links in them.

A one-year sentence and a fine of Rs50,000 can also be imposed on these people.

Meanwhile, instant messaging app WhatsApp is taking legal action against users who send too many messages.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app announced this in an effort to improve the health of the platform.

In 2018, the instant messaging service had introduced a “Forward” tag on such messages after WhatsApp came under fire after unverified forwarded messages were linked to fake news led to killing of over 20 people in mob violence.

While WhatsApp could ban users from the platform for contravening WhatsApp terms and services, the move to take legal action is another step in WhatsApp efforts to crackdown on fake news.

This will also let WhatsApp effectively control as to how users utilise its platform.

Moreover, the company has also stepped up its efforts in “identifying accounts” that misuse the platform, aiding it in banning two million accounts globally per month.