Govt To Strictly Stop Contents Spreading Chaos In Country: Marriyum
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the government would strictly enforce law to stop the material that spread chaos in the country.
In a tweet, she said those who spread fascism and disorder during their stay in government and unfurl chaos while atop container were devoid of any positive thinking or public service.