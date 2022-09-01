UrduPoint.com

Govt To Substitute Costly Energy With Solar Power: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the National Solar Energy Initiative was aimed at substituting costly energy with cheap solar power, which would provide massive relief to the people and save precious foreign exchange

In tweets on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "As part of a plan to generate 10,000 MW solar power, we decided today to call pre-bid conference of all stakeholders next week. Govt buildings & tube wells running on diesel will be shifted to solar.Power plants operating on diesel, coal & furnace oil will be partially replaced.""A major chunk of electricity is produced from imported fuel whose prices have gone up in recent months. Our National Solar Energy Initiative is aimed at substituting costly energy with cheap solar power, which will provide massive relief to people and save precious foreign exchange," he added.

