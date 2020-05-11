Govt to succeed in controlling coronavirus if people act responsibly: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed the hope that the government would succeed in controlling the spread of the coronavirus while keeping the economy afloat with the people acting responsibly and adopting precautionary measures after easing of the lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed the hope that the government would succeed in controlling the spread of the coronavirus while keeping the economy afloat with the people acting responsibly and adopting precautionary measures after easing of the lockdown.

Addressing the COVID-19 Video Conference organized by the the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here, he said the decision to ease restrictions across the country from May 9 was made after two months' deliberations and consultations with all the federating units.

It was now the responsibility of people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and maintain social distancing for their own safety and the country's good as no government could successfully implement its strategies without the wholehearted support of the masses particularly in adverse situations confronting the country, the minister added.

Shibli Faraz said the government would continue to monitor the situation on daily basis and if there was an unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases due to the people's negligence in not following the SOPs, then it might be forced to opt for a strict lockdown.

He said the people seemed to be less concerned as the contagion had not affected Pakistan like it hit other countries, particularly the United States and a few European states.

The slow surge in the coronavirus cases in Pakistan, among other factors, owed to the timely and prompt preventive measures put in place by the government to check its onslaught, besides expansion and improvement in the health system since the first COVID-19 case came to light in February, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been personally supervising the situation on daily basis. The National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 was formed to monitor the spread of the pandemic. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was tasked to procure required medical equipment and supplies, and enhance coordination with the provincial governments and hospitals throughout the country to meet their requirements.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), he said, was also set up, which had been continuously keeping a close eye on the situation and updating information about new infections casualties, while devising strategies for slowing down the spread of virus through collective wisdom of all the stakeholders.

" We are grateful to Allah Almighty that our efforts have succeeded to some extent in checking exponential increase in the COVID-19 cases," he said, adding the government wasted no time inestablishing quarantine facilities and making efforts to procure testing kits, required medical equipment, masks, ventilators and personal protective equipment for the medical staff fighting on the front line in the battle against the deadly virus.

He said the brotherly country of China was the first one to donate heavy consignments of medical supplies while according priority to the shipment of other equipment like ventilators, for which Pakistan had placed orders. They also sent a team of Chinese doctors to give technical guidance to Pakistani medical professionals in dealing with the virus, he said.