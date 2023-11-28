Open Menu

Govt To Support ECP For Ensuring Free, Fair Elections: Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Tuesday said under Article 218(3) of the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would fulfill its responsibility to conduct fair, transparent and impartial elections and the government would support it

Talking to media persons here, he said that there were a total of 280 articles in the Constitution, not only the article of elections in 90 days, it also had Article 254.

"Everyone in Pakistan has freedom to express opinion, complain and criticize," Solangi added.

The minister said the freedom that Pakistan People's Party and other parties had been enjoying, Pakistan Muslim League (N) also had same freedom.

He said that the caretaker PM had informed the public about his visit to the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) last night through a video message.

During the visit of the Prime Minister, the agreements and memorandums of understanding would be finalized, then the media would be informed in that regard, he added.

The minister said he had a relationship of respect with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari and he could not comment on their statements.

