Govt To Support Every Effort To Highlight True Image Of Pakistan: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:56 PM

Govt to support every effort to highlight true image of Pakistan: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the present government would fully support every effort to highlight the true image of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the present government would fully support every effort to highlight the true image of the country.

"Our foremost priority is to highlight Pakistanism, and protecting and promoting the culture and values of our society," he said while presiding over a meeting held here regarding the revival of Pakistani film industry.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the PM Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Secretary Information Akbar Hussain Durrani, Faraz Chaudhry, Peer Saad Ahsan-ud-Din and Zaurez Lashari attended the meeting.

Participants of the meeting presented various suggestions to the prime minister regarding the promotion of film industry and cinema in Pakistan.

