Govt To Support Implementation Of UNDP's Progress, Reform Programs: Domki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 07:27 PM

A delegation headed by Dr. Samuel Rizk, a Pakistan based representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A delegation headed by Dr. Samuel Rizk, a Pakistan based representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing and proposed projects supported by UNDP in Balochistan.

Speaking to the delegation, the chief minister said that the ongoing programs in Balochistan were important for the improvement of governance, especially constant projects in the fields of planning and plan, policy, law, education and health were the guarantors of sustainable development

He said that this year, the UNDP had allocated one-third of the resources for Balochistan in the national program of Pakistan which was a positive move.

The CM said that he was committed to achieving the global goals of sustainable development and would ensure the attainment of SDGs by improving governance.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that effective planning was being done to deal with the effects of climate change and the provincial government would provide all possible support for the implementation of UNDP's five-year development and reform program

