ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday said that the ministry would continue to support the initiatives taken by Universal Service Fund (USF) for socio-economic development of the people.

He appreciated the efforts of the USF and said that the infrastructure provided through USF programmes was integral for future Digital Pakistan.

The USF will keep on achieving milestones in future as well for progress and prosperity of Digital Pakistan, the minister expressed these views during his visit to USF office, said a press release.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for IT was given a comprehensive presentation regarding USF Company and various projects being offered to the unserved and underserved areas of the country under the USF programmes.

Current and future plans with regards to Next-Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development and optic fiber programme were covered in the presentation.

The Management apprising the minister said that USF has been creating an impact at grassroot level and enabling the masses to create digital revolution in the country by transforming the lives of unserved and underserved people.

All these projects have been phenomenal in bridging the digital divide in Pakistan and the overall digital transformation, he added.