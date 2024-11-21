Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

(@Abdulla99267510)

Containers have been placed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi to block PTI’s march towards capital

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) In light of PTI's planned protest on November 24, the Federal government has decided to partially suspend internet and mobile phone services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Sources revealed that following PTI’s call for a protest in Islamabad on November 24 and instructions for workers across the country to join, the government has initiated stringent measures to handle the situation.

The containers have already been placed in the twin cities to block PTI's march toward Islamabad. Section 144 has also been imposed in the federal capital for two months and has also been enforced in Rawalpindi.

To prevent PTI's protest, a major deployment of security personnel has been called into Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership has directed its workers, leaders, and assembly members to bring maximum participation to the protest.

In response, the federal government and local administration are taking measures to counter PTI’s power show.

The sources said that the mobile phone and internet services could be partially suspended in various districts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab starting from November 23.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) planned to activate a firewall on November 22 which would slow down internet speeds and prevent downloading videos and audio on social media apps.

However, PTA spokesperson clarified that no formal instructions have been received regarding shutting down internet services.

Depending on the situation, the internet and mobile services might be suspended at specific locations at any time.

The PTI has announced a massive protest on November 24, with party leaders asserting that the demonstrations will continue until their demands are met.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has issued strong statements in this regard.

Meanwhile, the reports of backdoor negotiations between PTI and the government to resolve the issue are also circulating in the media.