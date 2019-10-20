UrduPoint.com
Govt To Table 39 ILO's Pending Instruments For Parliament's Approval

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

Govt to table 39 ILO's pending instruments for Parliament's approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :After the lapse of 24 years, some 39 ILO's instruments, pertaining to the labour rights protection, will be submitted to the Parliament for the final approval.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resourced Development, after getting approval of the competent authority, have forwarded the International Labour Organization's (ILO) pending conventions and recommendations to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for the purpose.

According an official source in the overseas ministry, the ILO's instruments were got approved from the Parliament last time in 1994.

She said the pending conventions and recommendations, adopted by the International Labour Conference (ILC) in its total 18 sessions held between 1994 and 2015, would be presented before the Parliament soon for having its approval.

The official said the country was the member of ILO since its independence and had ratified some 36 instruments including eight fundamental conventions concerning right to form trade unions and bargain collectively, elimination of child labour, abolition of bonded labour and others.

The source said the submission of ILO's instruments to the Parliament would improve the country's image abroad as Pakistan, being its member state, was required to submit all Instruments adopted by the ILC to the relevant authority under the Article 19 of the ILO's Constitution.

The instruments, after getting approved from the Parliament, would provide guidance to the provincial governments in formulation of labour protection laws, she added.

For the last four years, the official said the overseas ministry had been striving to get the instruments approved from the competent authority but it could not be done due to certain reasons. However, the present government took the initiative that showed its political commitment towards protection of labour rights, she added.

